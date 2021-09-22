Frost & Sullivan Acclaims Apogee Interactive Best in Class for Customer Engagement Using AI-powered Energy Analytics

Its wide range of solutions with cross-enterprise benefits help customers lower energy burdens and gain greater control over costs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American energy analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Apogee Interactive, Inc. with the 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Its artificial intelligence (AI) energy analytics platform delivers exceptional value to customers and utilities by enabling seamless smart grid integration, home energy analysis, energy management, and bill management. The platform operates as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) framework as a bridge between energy consumers, utilities, billing companies, and smart-meter providers, converting data into personalized, easy-to-understand, actionable information.

"Apogee's models use customer, weather, smart grid, and other available information to generate energy insights that are meaningful to customers," said Abhigyan Tathagat, Senior Industry Analyst. "The progressively enhanced analytics of its energy engagement solution helps clients move from simple billing data to smart-meter data and other customer personalization inputs. Uniquely, Apogee's platform predicts how customers benefit from alternative pricing models, while also educating them on specific behaviors influencing that decision, even when they have rooftop solar panels."

Apogee's solutions deliver cross-enterprise benefits such as enhanced program participation, higher customer satisfaction, and improved operational efficiencies. Its robust solution portfolio includes Envoy, a proactive outbound AI communication solution that analyzes customer information, targets specific customers, and delivers personalized video messages. Its Energy Advisor forecasts and provides actionable recommendations based on the customer's energy consumption behavior, while the Energy Advisor Epic enables low-income customers to lessen their energy burden. It also has a Customer Service Representative tool to provide customers with insights about bill changes and recommended rates or utility programs with proven impact on first call resolution.

Jim Malcom, Apogee's COO, stated, "We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an innovation leader. This award is a validation of the great work of our entire team and our clients' desire to improve their customer's engagement."

"The company's superior end-customer engagement, application diversity, technical capabilities, and AI-based bill management mechanism clearly distinguishes its technology from that of its competitors," noted Tathagat. "Moreover, Apogee's strong client relationships and project implementations with leading electric utilities demonstrate its reliability and business capabilities to effectively address persisting industry challenges."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Apogee Interactive, Inc.

Apogee Interactive is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee's customer engagement platform helps utilities engage and inform customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction. Apogee's solution enables personalized and relevant messaging through multiple channels, encourages self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through automation. For more information visit, www.apogee.net.