Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Holdings in Company 22-Sep-2021

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00B79WC100

Issuer Name

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.670000 0.000000 4.670000 19086553 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00B79WC100 13776994 5309559 3.370000 1.300000 Sub Total 8.A 19086553 4.670000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold SG Kleinwort SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Hambros Bank 3.370000 3.370000% Limited Limited SG Kleinwort SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Hambros Bank 1.060000 1.060000% Limited (CI) Limited SG Kleinwort SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Hambros Bank 0.240000 0.240000% Limited (Gibraltar) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

N/A

12. Date of Completion

21-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 122768 EQS News ID: 1235181 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

