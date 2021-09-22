Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Unclaimed Dividends & Additions to Investor Service Team

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Unclaimed dividends and additions to the investor servicing team

22 September 2021

The Board of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund would like to draw shareholders' attention to the fact that a number of dividend payments previously declared by the fund remain unclaimed. Shareholders are therefore requested to check that they have received all dividends to which they are entitled (the fund commenced paying dividends in December 2019) and to note that the Board of the fund have made an ongoing commitment to paying quarterly dividends.

Shareholders should contact Computershare for assistance with the dividend payments:

By phone: +44 (0)370 707 4040, lines are open from 8:30 to 17:30, Monday to Friday

By post: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZZ, United Kingdom

The Board is also pleased to announce the hiring by the fund's Investment Manager, Quaero Capital LLP, of Tim Shanagher and Henry Pollard as part of the initiative to grow the fund. Tim Shanagher, with over 30 years of experience in the Japanese Equity market and most recently as Head of Japanese Equity Research at Credit Suisse in Tokyo will be responsible for producing regular investor communications and thought pieces to explain and illustrate the strategy of the investment team. Henry Pollard, with over 30 years of UK Wholesale and Investment Trust sales experience, will lead the initiatives to build the fund's shareholder base.

Noel Lamb, the Chairman of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, has said 'We are delighted to have Tim Shanagher and Henry Pollard - two high quality and experienced investment professionals - joining the team to help with the ongoing process of promoting the fund and broadening the investor base'.

For further information please contact: enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com