The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 22
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
17 September 2021 £1,231.6411 per Ordinary share ex dividend
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
22 September 2021
