22.09.2021
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021

PR Newswire

London, September 22

Pacific Assets Trust plc

22 September 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734

