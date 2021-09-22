Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons -2

DJ Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22-Sep-2021 / 17:30 MSK



Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (September 22, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of ordinary shares stake and share in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the member of the Management Board Bodrov Andrey Yurievich. On September 22, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes:

Name of the member of Date of Share in the charter Ordinary shares Share in the charter Ordinary shares the Management Board change capital before change stake before change capital after change stake after change Bodrov Andrey Yurievich September 0.003775% 0.003775% 0.000000% 0.000000% 21, 2021 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Bodrov Andrey Yurievich 2 Reason for the notification Member of the collective executive body (Management ?) Board) of PJSC "Magnit" Position/status b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Share ?) instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of securities ???? (RUB.) ????? ???????? Price volume 5,700 30 5,700 230 5,700 36 5,700 1 5,700 100 5,700 50 5,700 50 5,700 50 5,700 100 5,700 5 5,700 100 5,700 100 5,700 100 5,700 100 5,700 100 5,700 1 5,700 5 5,700 1 5,700 10 5,700 10 5,700 1 5,700 10 5,700 10 5,700 1 5,700 1 5,700 181 5,700 10 5,700 2 5,700 1 5,700 7 5,700 10 5,700 20 5,700 1 5,700 1 5,700 200 5,700 1 5,700 24 5,700 20 5,700 5 5,700 1 5,700 30 5,700 2 5,700 27 5,700 20 5,700 5 5,700 21 5,700 27 5,700 20 5,700 16 5,700 30 5,700 21 5,700 13 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 5,700 20 5,700 50 5,700 20 5,700 16 5,700 21 5,700 21 5,700 100 5,700 15 5,700 15 5,700 10 5,700 15 5,700 10 5,700 21 5,700 1 5,700 3 5,700 9 5,700 1 5,700 1 5,700 1 5,700 99 5,700 1 5,700 10 5,700 1 5,700 7 5,700 6 5,700 19 5,700 11 5,700 50 5,700 39 5,700 10 5,700 1

5,700 1 5,700 6 5,700 10 5,700 10 5,700 5 5,700 1 5,700 15 5,700 1 5,700 50 5,700 1 5,700 3 5,700 46 5,700 4 5,700 50 5,700 450 5,700 50 5,700 500 5,700 10 5,700 12 5,700 9 5,700 21 5,700 70 Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume d) - Aggregated volume 5,700 3,847

Date of the transaction September 21, 2021

Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

