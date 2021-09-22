

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence improved in September for the first time in three months, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Wednesday.



The DG ECFIN flash consumer confidence index for Eurozone rose to -4.0 from -5.3 in August. Economists had forecast further weakening in the measure to -5.8.



The consumer confidence index for the EU rose 1.1 points to -5.2 in September. That was also the first strengthening in three months.



The indicator is above its pre-pandemic level in both regions, the commission said.



Survey data was collected from September 1 to 21.



The final results will be released along with those of the monthly economic sentiment survey on September 29.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de