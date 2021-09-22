

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $150.10 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $78.42 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.0% to $1.47 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $150.10 Mln. vs. $78.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



