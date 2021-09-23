SGFE - Strategic Growth for Enterprise: SGFE Helps SME Businesses Jump Through The Proverbial Business Blackhole

Many businesses get stuck at certain stages in business; These stages are known as business black holes; Typically, they start at £750,000 and repeat again at £17 million; Did you know that there is a mathematical formula that helps businesses forecast and prepare for the next business blackhole and make changes to avoid getting stuck?

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Growth consultants, Strategic Growth for Enterprise (SGFE) have proven that these stages are predictable for every business in any sector. Many businesses get stuck in the first blackhole at £750K in annual gross income, that's followed by £17m. However, in between these black holes there are mini black holes at £1.5m, £3m, £6m, and £12m.

The sad statistic is that 96% of all businesses never make it past the £750K to £1m black hole; that's where having a solid growth strategy comes in.

When and how a business gets stuck in a black hole can be predicted and avoided while staying on a growth trajectory. That's why " growing your business " does not have to be guess work.

SGFE is a successful growth consultancy , which continues to help businesses looking to grow, fund, and then when appropriate, sell their business. The company has developed a mathematical formula, which consists of a set of integrated business systems, which both grow the businesses and increase its valuation.

Over the last 20 years, our methodology has been used by over 7,000 businesses internationally. The SGFE team works with business owners to build a bespoke framework for each business, ensuring consistent growth to avoid these black holes.

Readers can find out more about Strategic Growth for Enterprise by visiting the company's official website

"We have worked with hundreds of businesses over the years and have found that there is a pattern of growth that's then followed by absolutely nothing. That period of no growth is what we define as a black hole. Interestingly, these black holes are predictable across a multitude of industries. Using our mathematical formula and experience, we can predict these black holes and help businesses avoid them, to create a truly profitable asset, which they can choose to keep or sell." Said Nic Rixon, CEO at SGFE.

He added, "SGFE is a unique company; we understand the pains that owners go through when building a business. No one taught you how to build a business, so it can be a slow and painful process. Why learn by your own mistakes when you can learn from those of others. How much time could you save if you knew exactly what to do and when to do it? There is a proven mathematical formula to growing and selling a business. Unless you know it, it will be hard work realising your goals."

About SGFE:

SGFE - Strategic Growth For Enterprise is a Growth Consultancy business that helps other businesses grow and if appropriate, sell their business. The company has developed a proven system and methodology used to grow many businesses and improve valuation.

