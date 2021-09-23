Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Phase 2a/2b Efficacy and New Safety Data with Vamorolone at Forthcoming Conferences



Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA,September 23, 2021 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce presentations of the positive topline results from the pivotalVISION-DMD studyand new safety analyses from long-term treatment with vamorolone at the forthcomingWorld Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 Virtual Annual Conferenceand The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting.

Recently, Santhera and ReveraGen announced statistically highly significant and clinically relevant data from the pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) [1-3]. In the first 24-week phase of this trial, vamorolone demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements versus placebo across five functional outcome measures and over a three-fold dose range from 2 to 6 mg/kg/day. The efficacy data confirm earlier results from a Phase 2a long-term extension trial, where vamorolone demonstrated similar efficacy to corticoid-treated DMD-patients after 30 months of treatment [4]. Based on clinical trial results, including long-term safety data up to 30 months, vamorolone at doses up to 6 mg/kg/day was generally well-tolerated. Vamorolone treatment has been shown to preserve height trajectory and had a significantly lower adverse impact on measures of bone health and behavior changes compared to prednisone [3-6]. This unique benefit risk profile over a wide dose range may represent a promising therapeutic approach for the chronic therapy of DMD patients, allowing for an individualized and optimized treatment regimen.

Efficacy data and recent safety analyses from studies with vamorolone will be presented as follows:

World Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference (September 20-24, 2021)

"Vamorolone versus placebo and prednisone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Results from a 24-week double-blind randomized trial"

Late-breaking poster (LBP.11/EP 524, September 23, 16:30-18:30 BST)

"Vamorolone versus corticosteroid real-world experience: Comparisons of 2-year treatment period with NorthStar UK Network and CINRG Duchenne natural history study"

Late-breaking poster (LBP.08/EP 521, September 23, 16:30-18:30 BST)

"2.5-years of vamorolone treatment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy: Results of an open label long-term extension"

Oral presentation (O.3a, September 23, 14:00-15:00 BST) and poster presentation (EP.147, September 23, 16:30-18:30 BST)

The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting (October 1-4, 2021)

"Vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid, is associated with improved muscle strength and favorable bone and growth plate profiles in young boys with ambulatory Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy"

Oral presentation (LB-1113, October 4, 11:30-11:45 PT)

Vamorolone is being investigated as a first-in-class dissociative steroid with lower incidence of corticosteroid-associated adverse effects. The pivotal VISION-DMD study met its primary endpoint of superiority in change of time to stand from supine positioning to standing (TTSTAND) velocity with vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day versus placebo (p=0.002) with a treatment difference of 0.06 [95% CI: 0.02-0.10] rises/second from baseline at 24 weeks. The study also demonstrated superiority of both vamorolone dose levels (2 and 6 mg/kg/day) versus placebo across multiple secondary endpoints. Importantly, vamorolone showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile compared to prednisone. Vamorolone did not stunt growth, as validated in the current 24-week study, in which vamorolone 6 mg/kg/day versus prednisone 0.75 mg/kg/day showed a significant difference in growth velocity (p=0.02). Furthermore, statistically significant differences between vamorolone (2 and 6 mg/kg/day) and prednisone groups were seen at week 24 in biomarkers assessing bone health: osteocalcin, Procollagen 1 N-Terminal Propeptide (P1NP) and Type I Collagen C-Telopeptides (CTX) (p<0.001 for vamorolone both doses vs prednisone for all three parameters). On the basis of the available data, vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent patients with DMD.

About Vamorolone

Vamorolone is a first-in-class dissociative steroid which retains the anti-inflammatory activity of corticosteroids while decreasing the deleterious side effects. As such, vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to existing corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent patients with DMD. There is substantial unmet medical need in this patient group as high-dose corticosteroids have significant systemic side effects that diminish patient quality of life.

Vamorolone was discovered by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and is being developed in collaboration with Santhera, which owns worldwide rights to the drug candidate in all indications. The vamorolone development program has received funding from several international non-profit foundations and patient organizations, the US National Institutes of Health, the US Department of Defense and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program.

