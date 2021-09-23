Ananda Developments Plc - Proactive Investors Presentation

23 September 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Proactive Investors Presentation

Ananda, the AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon neutral, consistent medical cannabis for the UK and international markets, advises that its CEO Melissa Sturgess will be presenting at the Proactive ONE2ONE Virtual Investor Forum this evening, 23rdSeptember 2021 at 6pm. The link to the event is here, and the link to the presentation to be given at the forum is here.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7463 686 497

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon neutral, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

Ananda, through its 50% owned subsidiary, DJT Plants Limited, was granted a Home Office licence in May 2021 to grow >0.2% THC cannabis in a new research facility to breed and stabilise 65 strains.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/