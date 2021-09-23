Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2021 | 08:05
65 Leser
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen successfully places €50 million Tier 2 loan

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 September2021

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully placed a Tier 2 loan with institutional investors. Part of Van Lanschot Kempen's general funding activities, this €50 million loan has a maturity of over 10 years and a coupon of 2.000%. The transaction further bolsters Van Lanschot Kempen's funding profile and has a positive impact on its total capital ratio.


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8796cd86-e0f8-45d0-8fc5-4788724bf61e)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.