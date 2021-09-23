- (PLX AI) - Faurecia 2021 guidance adjusted to reflect major revision by IHS markit of worldwide automotive production forecast for h2 2021.
- • Faurecia now targets Sales of c. EUR 15.5 billion with strong organic sales outperformance > +600bps, compared to sales of more than EUR 16.5 billion previously
- • Faurecia now targets Operating margin between 6.0% and 6.2% of sales (vs. previous guidance of c. 7% of sales)
- • Net cash flow of c. €500m and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio = 1.5x at year-end (vs. previous guidance of net cash flow > €500m and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio < 1.5x at year-end)
- • Says the previous outlook was based on the assumption of 76.6 million vehicles produced in the full year, while now IHS Markit forecasts only 72 million vehicles
FAURECIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de