

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter, final data published by the statistical office CBS showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 3.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter instead of 3.1 percent estimated on August 14. GDP was down 0.8 percent in the first quarter.



The upward revision was driven by household and government spending. Household consumption, foreign trade and government spending contributed positively to growth, while investment declined.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 10.4 percent, in contrast to the 2.4 percent contraction posted in the first quarter.



The second quarter growth was revised up from 9.7 percent. This was the first expansion in six quarters.



