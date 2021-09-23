Anzeige
23.09.2021 | 08:31
MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 23-Sep-2021 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Anton Berlin 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Vice President, Sales & Commerce, PJSC MMC 
                                     Norilsk Nickel 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and 
                                     Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" 
b)      LEI                             253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: RU0007288411 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Purchase 
                                     Price(s)         Volume(s) 
                                     RUB 24,908.00       30 
                                     RUB 24,908.00       31 
                                     RUB 24,906.00       21 
                                     RUB 24,908.00       5 
                                     RUB 24,908.00       9 
                                     RUB 24,908.00       21 
                                     RUB 24,894.00       10 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 24,900.00       25 
                                     RUB 24,890.00       19 
                                     RUB 24,898.00       15 
                                     RUB 24,898.00       30 
                                     RUB 24,896.00       14 
                                     RUB 24,894.00       10 
                                     RUB 24,900.00       5 
                                     RUB 24,892.00       4 
                                     RUB 24,906.00       1 
                                     RUB 24,902.00       6 
                                     RUB 24,904.00       25 
                                     RUB 24,904.00       19 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume           300 Shares 
          -- Price 
                                     RUB 7,470,600 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-06-18 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange 
                                     MICEX-RTS»

Notice from the issuer:

Date on which the issuer became aware about the transaction - 2021-09-21.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 122799 
EQS News ID:  1235404 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235404&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
