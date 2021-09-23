

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate fell sharply in July to its lowest level in 15 months, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent, which is the average for June to August, from 4.8 percent in June. The figure was the lowest since April 2020, when the rate was 4.1 percent.



The jobless rate in April was 4.8 percent, which is the average of March to May.



The number of unemployed in July totaled 121,000 persons versus 139,000 in June. The figure eased by 17,000 from April.



The number of employed persons increased to 2.78 million from 2.76 million in June, and rose by 57,000 from April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

