

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L) said the first five months saw continued revenue growth across the Group, with both Royal Mail and GLS reporting higher revenues than the prior year. For the five months to August, Group revenue increased by 8.2% year on year. For Royal Mail, revenue was up 7.2% year on year. GLS revenue was up 9.3%, for the period.



For the first half of 2021-22, Group adjusted operating profit is expected to be 395 million pounds to 400 million pounds, with at least 230 million pounds from Royal Mail.



In Royal Mail, both adjusted operating profit and margin are expected to be higher in the second half compared to first half period. GLS maintained full year outlook of low single digit percentage revenue growth and approximately 8% operating margin.



