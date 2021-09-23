Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
23.09.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange Notice 168/21: Listing of Cary Group Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (173/21)

Correction concerns when issued trading, see below.

On request of Cary Group Holding AB (publ), company registration number
559040-9388, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from September 23, 2021. 

The company had 93,333,150 (ordinary and preference) shares as per 22 September
2021. 



Short Name:               CARY          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 113,848,996       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0016609671      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             235059         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & parts 
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis September 23, 2021 up to and including
September 24, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information, see page 28 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 




Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
