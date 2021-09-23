- (PLX AI) - Zalaris says HENT AS selects Zalaris to deliver Payroll and HR solution in Scandinavia.
- • 5-year agreement
- • Value of the contract not disclosed
(PLX AI) - Zalaris says HENT AS selects Zalaris to deliver Payroll and HR solution in Scandinavia.• 5-year agreement• Value of the contract not disclosed
