

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's flash composite PMI data is due at 3.30 am ET Thursday. The composite output index is expected to ease to 59.2 in September from 60.0 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it eased slightly against the pound and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1718 against the greenback, 128.85 against the yen, 0.8585 against the pound and 1.0834 against the franc as of 3:25 am ET.



