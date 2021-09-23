US storage system provider NeoVolta has developed a battery inverter that provides 32 A of AC output power. It has a storage capacity of 14.4 KWh that can be expanded to 24.0 kWh with the addition of another battery without the need for a second inverter.California-based NeoVolta Inc. has combined a 7.68 kW inverter and a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery in a single device. The residential battery inverter is described by the manufacturer as compatible with any residential solar system - new or existing, AC or DC - and expandable to 24.4 kWh with its optional NV24 battery, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...