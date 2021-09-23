Nasdaq Tallinn: Reminder: Public Offering of IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l bonds - via Bond Auction

September 24th is the last day of IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l bonds public offering IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. (private limited liability company under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B. 23467) hereby announces the public offering of its bonds (ISIN code XS2378483494). Up to 500,000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 100 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate will be determined after allocation process (the expected interest rate shall fall in the range of 9,5% to 11,5%). Offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on September 6, 2021 at 10:00 EET and ends on September 24, 2021 at 15:30 EET. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius