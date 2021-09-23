

- BERENBERG RAISES CVS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2900 (2630) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES ROLLS-ROYCE PRICE TARGET TO 160 (150) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL TO 'BUY' ('HOLD') - ODDO BHF CUTS ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 3900 (4200) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - ODDO BHF CUTS BHP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1900 (2600) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - ODDO BHF RAISES RIO TINTO TO 'NEUTRAL' (UNDERPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 5100 (5800) PENCE - UBS CUTS SSP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 365 (375) PENCE - 'BUY'



