- (PLX AI) - HELLA Outlook FY adjusted revenue cut to EUR 6,000-6,500 million compared to EUR 6,600-6,900 million previously.
- • New outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 5-7% from 8% previously
- • Q1 adjusted revenue EUR 1,500 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 91 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 6.2%
- • Sees significant decline in global vehicle production forecast as a result of further worsening market bottlenecks; no recovery expected in the second half of the fiscal year
- • Despite full order books, we are increasingly feeling the effects of bottlenecks in global supply and logistics chains, particularly with regard to certain electronic components, CEO says
