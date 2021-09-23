Bella Aurora Labs and Dr. Bordignon present their latest international product at the 30th edition of EADV

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30thEuropean Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress will be held virtually from 29 September to 2 October.

In this special anniversary edition, Bella Aurora, which specializes in the study of melanocyte behaviour, will present at a symposium to the international scientific community, its latest product: Repigment12. The cosmetic treatment that mitigates the aesthetic consequences of vitiligo.

The symposium will take place on 29 September at 11:30 and will be attended by Dr. Matteo Bordignon, an Italian dermatologist specialising in the treatment of vitiligo and the creator of Repigment12, along with Bella Aurora. During the one-hour presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Dr. Bordignon's 10-year research and raise any questions regarding vitiligo and white blemishes.

"I am proud to participate in such an important event and to stand alongside Bella Aurora to present the conclusions of so many years of work. The first results of Repigment12 are amazing and it will be an honour to share them with the industry's professionals" says Dr. Matteo Bordignon.

The symposium will also be attended by Spanish dermatologist Dr. Agustín Alomar, who has been studying this skin disease for more than 30 years.

Bella Aurora Labs will be represented by Medical Advisor Marta Bajona, who will exhibit a scientific poster with the results of the trial led by Dr.Bordignon, proving the efficacy of Repigment12.

For more information on EADV: https://www.eadvcongress2021.org/

