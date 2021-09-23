Better Plant Sciences Inc.: Better Plant Adds Fraser Valley Retail Coverage Through The Organic Grocer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announce that it has added The Organic Grocer to its list of retail wholesalers for Jusu Wellness and Jusu Bar products. The Organic Grocer is one of Metro Vancouver's leading independent organic grocers, providing full service industry leading expertise in health and wellness for its community with a focus on environmental and ecological consciousness.

The Organic Grocer was established in 1993 by co-founders Deb Foote and former Canadian Health Food Association Board member, Garth Owen. The business came under new ownership in June, 2021 and since then they have implemented features such as a health and wellness desk that offers 10-minute consultations to customers with in-store nutritionists. The store will be celebrating its 28th anniversary in October, and plans on having Jusu participate as a partner vendor for in-store demonstrations, giveaways, samples, and gifts. "Having worked with The Organic Grocer with other brands, I know from experience what they can do to drive revenue in the Fraser Valley. The Organic Grocer is well known for taking on only premium quality products and brands", says Head of Sales for Better Plant, Amber Allen.

Since Better Plant completed its acquisition of Jusu in October 2020, the Company has expanded Jusu Bar's retail distribution to 11 high-volume retail locations throughout Western Canada including Red Barn Market, Lifestyle Market and 21 Healthy Planet stores in Eastern Canada. Jusu Bar was also recently listed as a vendor by Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest, and has already fulfilled multiple reorders from the three Whole Foods Market locations where it is currently available.

Adding this new esteemed retail location marks an expansion of the Jusu brand products to Surrey and the Fraser Valley. "We are thrilled for our new partnership with Jusu and the opportunity for our customers to experience the health benefits of their juices", says Kristina Cavallari, Owner of The Organic Grocer and Registered Holistic Nutritionist. "We have a deep appreciation for their commitment to health and wellness, as it aligns with our values and the local communities in which we both serve. We look forward to growing this partnership together for many years to come, and promoting how healthy dietary changes positively improve and change our lives."

According to a ResearchAndMarkets.com report, the global natural and organic skin care products market is expected to reach US$ 10.6 Billion by 2027. The Canadian market for natural and organic skin care products is estimated to be growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% over the 2020-2027 period.

In addition to selling through a retail network, Jusu Bar delivers its products directly to consumers in Metro Vancouver and Calgary through its eCommerce website, https://jusubar.com/. Jusu Wellness products are available for international shipping from its eCommerce website, https://getjusu.com/.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 75 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products and cleaning products. Better Plant products are sold through a network of over 150 online and brick and mortar retail locations including Whole Foods Market, Pharmasave, Healthy Planet and Vitasave. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world.

