

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment among French manufacturers weakened in September due the marked deterioration in the assessment of past production, foreign orders and personal production expectations, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



The business confidence index fell to 106 in September from 110 in August. The index was forecast to fall marginally to 109.



The manufacturers' balances of opinion relative to their past and future production diminished in September. The balance for past production plunged to 12 from 21 in August. Likewise, the personal production expectations declined to 19 in September from 24 a month ago.



Meanwhile, the business managers deemed the general production outlook for the good-producing industries to be dynamic. The index advanced to 23 from 16.



Many business leaders as in August anticipate a rise in their selling prices over the coming months. The corresponding index rose to 27 from 26.



The order book balance came in at -9 versus -8 in the previous month. At the same time, the balance on the foreign order books decreased to -19 from -11.



The business managers in manufacturing industry reported dynamic employment prospects. The balance for past workforce size slid to -3 from -1 and the expected workforce size rose to 10 from 8.



The overall business confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade and wholesale trade, rose marginally to 111 in September from 110 in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

