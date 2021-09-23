Dutch company Triple Solar has launched a new PVT module for residential applications which can be connected to water-to-water or PVT heat pumps. The new panel is said to be 10% larger and have a 15% higher output than the company's other products and can reach a PV power output of 450 W.Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has launched a new photovoltaic thermal (PVT) module for use in rooftop projects on houses equipped with water-to-water or PVT heat pumps. The M3 panel is available in two versions: a device with a size of 2,131×1,055×65 mm and an output of 450 W; and a module with a size of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...