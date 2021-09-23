Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
23.09.21
14:18 Uhr
257,00 Euro
+2,60
+1,02 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
252,60257,4015:02
252,90257,7015:01
PR Newswire
23.09.2021 | 13:10
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections

Veeva Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial in detection of infections in complex wounds

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products company providing therapies focused on the management of chronic conditions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning for their upcoming study on the detection of wound infections.

Veeva Systems

To aid accurate and timely detection of wound infection in clinical practice, ConvaTec and partners have developed a new infection biomarker detection technology based on the combined measurement of the following three biomarkers: wound pH, activity of human neutrophil elastase (HNE), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) host enzymes. This proof-of-concept study will explore the effectiveness of a novel combination of biomarkers, pH, HNE, and MPO, in detecting wound infection.

A secondary objective of the trial is to explore the relationship between molecular microbiological analysis of swab samples and wound biopsies with the biomarkers pH, HNE, and MPO.

This is a multi-center, international, analytical performance study expected to take approximately 20 weeks to complete and aims to enroll between 75 and 90 subjects.

Veeva MedTech is proud to support companies like ConvaTec with Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for clinical data capture, cleaning, and coding. For more information on Vault CDMS, visit veeva.com/eu/VaultCDMS.

Additional Information Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:


Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran May
Veeva Systems
+44-796-643-2912
kiran.may@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

VEEVA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.