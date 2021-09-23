

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the monetary policy announcement is due from the Bank of England. The bank is widely expected to hold its key rate at 0.10 percent and quantitative easing at GBP 875 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound firmed against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3677 against the greenback, 150.21 against the yen, 1.2643 against the franc and 0.8566 against the euro at 6:55 am ET.



