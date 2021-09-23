Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Increasing Expenditure towards Dialysis Machines to Bridge Gap on Supply Shortage and Improve Patient Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's latest industry analysis, the global dialysis machines market was valued at US$ 17.1 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 3% over the forecast period (2021-2031)

Rising ageing population suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus is expected to increase incidence of kidney diseases such as acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). With growing global concerns regarding kidney diseases, many leading and start-up companies are focusing on technological advancements to develop safe and effective dialysis products.

For instance, in December 2020, Medtronic plc commercially launched Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine, anticipated to provide continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) to patients. It is used in acute kidney injuries or fluid overloaded patients requiring hemodialysis or hemofiltration therapy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hemodialysis segment is expected to hold more than 52% revenue share in the market by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6%.

ESRD accounted for the highest market share of 42% in 2021.

Among the end users, the hospitals segment is set to account for 33% market share through the forecast period.

North America holds a major share in the global dialysis machines market, and a similar trend is expected to continue through 2031.

holds a major share in the global dialysis machines market, and a similar trend is expected to continue through 2031. Manufacturers are actively involved in portfolio expansion and collaborations with various companies to gain a larger market share.

"Increasing ageing population with rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for advanced portable devices are expected to drive demand for dialysis machines over the years ahead," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key players continue to rely upon acquisitions, collaboration, alliances, and product launches to gain large revenue shares in the dialysis machines space. To provide access to advanced products and increase patient convenience and safety, both new and existing market players are investing in research.

Prominent manufacturers are entering into strategic agreements with leading players to expand their product portfolios across countries.

For instance, in June 2021 , American Renal Associates, a leading provider of outpatient dialysis services, in collaboration with CloudCath, evaluated the use of CloudCath's system by peritoneal dialysis patients. This collaboration would strengthen CloudCath's portfolio.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dialysis machines market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2020 and projections for 2021 - 2031.

The research study is based on the product (hemodialysis devices [hemodialysis machines, dialyzers & filters, and vascular access devices], peritoneal devices [automated peritoneal dialysis machines, dialyzers & filters and vascular access devices], continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) systems and consumables, indication [acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and end-stage renal disease (ESRD)], and end user (hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare setting), across seven key regions of the world.

