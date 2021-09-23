Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.09.2021 | 13:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR 23-Sep-2021 / 12:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Company was notified on 23 September 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 22 September 2021 by a PDMR as set out below. 

Name           Number of Shares Sold     Price 
Jasmine Whitbread    2,170             GBP17.2695 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0)7920 267453 Notification of Dealing Form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name              Jasmine Whitbread 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        Chair - Travis Perkins plc 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been 
       conducted 
a)      Description of the financial    Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Purchase of shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                         Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                         GBP17.2695      2,170 
d)      Aggregated information 
                         Aggregate   Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Aggregated volume         Price     Volume  Total 
       -Price               GBP17.2695    2,170   GBP37,474.82 
e)      Date of the transaction      22 September 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction      XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     TPK 
LEI Code:   2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
Sequence No.: 122869 
EQS News ID:  1235597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

