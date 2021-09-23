DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR

The Company was notified on 23 September 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 22 September 2021 by a PDMR as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Sold Price Jasmine Whitbread 2,170 GBP17.2695 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0)7920 267453 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Jasmine Whitbread 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chair - Travis Perkins plc b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP17.2695 2,170 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP17.2695 2,170 GBP37,474.82 e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2021 f) Place of the transaction XLON

