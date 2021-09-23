Siklu Announces Distribution Agreement with Hills Australia

Partnership Will Increase the Availability of Multi-Gigabit Fixed-Wireless Solutions Across Australia

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a world leader in millimeter wave (mmWave) fixed wireless systems, today announced a distribution agreement for the full range of Siklu products with Hills Australia, a leading supplier of security and networking technology in Australia.

Hills technology partners and customers now have direct access to Siklu's Gigabit-speed, end-to-end solutions for Hills market segments - Security, Smart Cities, Backhaul and Critical Infrastructure.

Siklu radios and related equipment are currently deployed in some of the most high-security facilities around the world, for temporary events and as part of critical backhaul network infrastructure for broadband access and Wi-Fi services, such as that for the town of Gawler, north of Adelaide. Siklu equipment also helps protect critical infrastructures such as power plants and production facilities in the petrochemical sector.

"Siklu looks forward to working with Hills to meet the ever-increasing demand for higher bandwidth solutions across Australia," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "We are looking forward to the opportunities resulting from this partnership, particularly in the security networks sector, and solving the 'Gigabit gap' challenge that customers often face when fibre is unavailable, is too expensive or takes too long to deploy."

"Siklu is a key vendor of technology for Wireless Backhaul and Last Mile connectivity for Wireless ISPs, Mining and Municipal Surveillance," said Carl Jefferys, General Manager IT Product Sales of Hills. "The opportunity for Hills to distribute the Siklu portfolio is an exciting one as the products are complementary to our IP Networking and Surveillance Security solutions."

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-Gigabit "wireless fiber" connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity -- all running over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber.

About Hills

Hills was founded on a spirit of innovation that is focused on delivering security and network technologies that Australians can rely on to keep them safe and connected. Hills is committed to delivering the right technology solutions into the environments where people need them most. For 73 years, Hills has been with Australians - in their homes, hospitals, places of learning, entertainment venues, retail spaces, workplaces and government institutions.

Currently Hills is a distributor that sources the best security and network solutions from some of the world's top brands to provide end-to-end solutions in the building technologies sector. More than a distributor, Hills offers expert advice and high-quality sales and technical support to make sure our customers get the right solutions for each project -- and the support to ensure projects are completed successfully.

Siklu Contacts: hello@siklu.com