FinancialNewsMedia.com: As the Virus Continues, the Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $25 Billion By 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The growth in the COVID-19 vaccine market is projected to continue to surge through 2024. This growth is attributable to drastic surge in coronavirus cases across the world, in consort with combined efforts by regional governments and international organizations to support vaccine development as well as setup more of vaccination facilities. The growing government support for vaccine development and the increasing involvement of global organizations in the development of adequate vaccination facilities in endemic regions is anticipated to positively influence the sales of coronavirus vaccine in the upcoming years. Moreover, the strong demand for coronavirus vaccine, the ongoing initiative initiatives by governments to procure the vaccine and the waves of infection are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. According to a report from Market Study Report said that Global COVID-19 vaccine Market will be valued at approximately USD 25 billion in the year 2024, while growing rapidly throughout. The report said: "Under the Patient Type segment, COVID-19 market for senior citizens is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to the focus of the governments to vaccinate the vulnerable population, manufacturing of vaccines being outsourced and also manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements will be pushing growth in the market for Covid-19 vaccine during the coming years. Active biotech companies in the market this week include BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT).

Market Study Report continued: "Hospitals, followed by Clinics, Vaccination centers and Academic and research Institute will attain substantial market share as healthcare authorities and governments are trying their best to vaccinate the population to further avoid spread of coronavirus disease. According to industry experts, North America is anticipated to lead global COVID-19 vaccine market forecast over the study period, with Europe and Asia Pacific following the conduct. Coronavirus cases are at surge with second and third wave as well as due to virus mutation. Efforts by global manufacturers to ramp up vaccine production will sway the business dynamics forward."

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV.CNQ) BREAKING NEWS: BIOVAXYS PREPARES FOR GROUND-BREAKING STUDY ON REDUCED ACE2 BINDING CAPABILITIES OF HAPTEN-MODIFIED SARS-COV-2 PROTEINS - BioVaxys Technology Corp. ("BioVaxys") announced today that it has initiated what could be a scientifically groundbreaking study on the reduced ACE2 binding capabilities of the hapten-modified spike protein that is the foundation of BVX-0320, the Company's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Many SARS-CoV-2-infected patients develop pneumonia that may lead to acute respiratory distress, with some patients developing cardiac symptoms and cardiovascular injury.

In their peer-reviewed research paper "SARS-CoV-2 binds platelet ACE2 to enhance thrombosis in COVID-19," published in the Journal of Hematological Oncology, S. Zhang et.al. conclude that the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor and that this binding of SARS-CoV-2 to ACE2 prevents the enzyme from converting angiotensin II, potentiating pulmonary and cardiovascular issues. Currently available vaccines, whether comprise either recombinant full-length or partial Spike protein can result in rare, but life-threatening side effects, such as abnormal blood clotting or myocarditis. These toxicities may be caused by unwanted binding of the vaccine spike protein to ACE2 receptors in the heart or platelet factor 4. The Biovaxys vaccine for Covid-19, BVX-0320, comprises a portion of the spike protein that is modified by the hapten, dinitrophenyl (DNP). Biovaxys believes that the haptenized spike protein has much diminished ability to bind to ACE2, which would result in much diminished vaccine toxicity.

David Berd, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Biovaxys, explained that, "Biovaxys will compare the binding of haptenized spike protein with the non-haptenized. The results could provide evidence that our vaccine has lowered potential for some of the observed serious vaccine side effects."

James Passin, BioVaxys CEO, stated, "Haptenization, as a method to inhibit the ACE2-binding ability of the s-spike protein, while increasing its immunogenicity, may prove to play a critical role in global COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment strategies, as public health authorities consider options for repeated seasonal vaccine boosters in the context of reported, albeit rare, adverse effects and apparent waning immunity."

This week BioVaxys entered into an agreement with Millipore-Sigma ("Millipore") a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Research Organization ("CDMO"), to manufacture a supply of GLP-grade BVX-0320, the Company's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate for the study. Millipore produced similar yields of BVX-0320 last summer for the Company's animal immune response studies, but will now be incorporating in the manufacturing the recently produced purified recombinant s-protein produced by BioVaxys bioproduction partner, WuXi Biologics. Millipore is a subsidiary of Merck KGaA (Deutsche Bourse: MRCG), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, with a market capitalization of US$102 billion. BioVaxys is currently finalizing arrangements with a major US academic research institution who will be collaborating with the Company on the study. CONTINUED...Read this full release and more news for BioVaxys Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-biov/



Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, recently announced that Valneva SE has received a termination notice from the United Kingdom Government in relation to Valneva's supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva stated that they intend to continue clinical development of VLA2001 and the pivotal Phase 3 trial for VLA2001, Cov-Compare, remains ongoing at Public Health England. Based on its portfolio of COVID-19 collaborations Dynavax reiterates its belief that its CpG 1018 supply contracts continue to represent an approximately $300 - $400 million dollars aggregate revenue opportunity in 2021.

Valneva recently announced that its Phase 3 results for VLA2001 are expected to be available early in the fourth quarter of 2021 and these results are expected to form part of Valneva's planned rolling submission for conditional approval of VLA2001 with the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA"). Subject to these data and MHRA approval, Valneva has indicated that it believes initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted in late 2021.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) recently announced that it has received authorization from COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios), the national health regulatory agency of Mexico, to conduct a clinical trial in that country as part of the Phase 3 segment of INOVIO's global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE ( IN OVIO I NO -4800 Va ccine T rial for E fficacy), for its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19, INO-4800. INOVIO is working with its partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Advaccine) on the INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in multiple countries. INOVIO recently announced that it has received regulatory authorization to proceed with Phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil and the Philippines and is seeking authorization to conduct trials in additional countries.

The global Phase 3 segment of INNOVATE will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg per dose), administered one month apart, in a 2-to-1 randomization in men and non-pregnant women 18 years of age and older. The primary endpoint of this case-driven Phase 3 trial is virologically confirmed COVID-19.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, recently announced its participation in a newly expanded Phase 2 clinical trial called Comparing COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule Combinations - Stage 3 (Com-COV3), led by the University of Oxford and funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that will be studied in adolescents to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against COVID-19.

"Expanding our understanding of how different COVID-19 vaccines can be used to implement flexible vaccine programs across all age groups will be vital to ultimately controlling the pandemic," said Gregory M. Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax. "A mixed vaccination series could offer the potential to maximize the use of existing vaccine supply, increase the total number of individuals who can ultimately be vaccinated and accelerate rapid and equitable access across the globe."

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) recently announced that it has formed a Manufacturing and Quality Advisory Board. "We are very excited to be able to tap into the vast knowledge of this group of experts," said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart's Chief Executive Officer.

"Their insights around state-of-the art manufacturing and quality processes will help us as we progress towards late stage development and commercialization of our vaccine portfolio." The new advisory board convened its first meeting on August 21. Vaxart also announced last month that it created a Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board drawn from the fields of health care, vaccines and academic research to advise Vaxart as it develops its ground-breaking technology.

