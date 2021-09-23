

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE (GE), has agreed to acquire BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners for $1.45 billion. BK Medical is a global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation company with headquarters in Boston and Copenhagen. It has a global installed base of more than 14,000 ultrasound platforms.



GE Healthcare anticipates BK Medical to deliver rapid revenue growth as well as margin expansion and free cash flow growth. GE Healthcare also projects high-single-digit return on invested capital by year five.



The companies expect the transaction to close in 2022.



