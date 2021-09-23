- (PLX AI) - RWE invests in new Grimsby Hub operations & maintenance base.
- • New Grimsby Hub facility will expand existing Triton Knoll facilities at ABP's Royal Dock
- • RWE's 1.4 gigawatt (GW) Sofia Offshore Wind Farm will also locate its operations and maintenance activities to the new hub
- • RWE expects the new facility will accommodate around 140 RWE employees, with potentially around 60 new jobs created
- • Construction is due to start in Q1 2022 and will run until Q4 2022, with first occupation expected later in 2023
