Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the agenda for its virtual R&D Day for investors and analysts on Sept. 29, 2021. During the event, Horizon's R&D leadership, executives and key opinion leaders will discuss its expanded pipeline and participate in three Q&A sessions.

The virtual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at https://horizonrdinvestorday.stagepro.io/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to register and ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the event.

Horizon's R&D Day investor event will cover the following topics:

Horizon's Vision and Strategy

Tim Walbert,chairman, president and chief executive officer

Horizon's R&D Strategy

Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development

Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., senior vice president, research and development sciences

HZN-7734: First and Only Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Depleter in Clinical Development

Bill Rees, Ph.D., vice president, translational sciences

Theresa Podrebarac, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president, clinical development

HZN-4920: CD40L Antagonist Designed to Block a Central Pathway Involved in Many Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Bill Rees, Ph.D., vice president, translational sciences

Theresa Podrebarac, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president, clinical development

HZN-825 LPAR1 Antagonist with Early Signals of Benefit in Fibrotic Diseases, Areas of High Unmet Need

Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., senior vice president, research and development sciences

Dinesh Khanna, M.D., M.B.B.S., M.Sc., professor, Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, University of Michigan

Martin Kolb, M.D., Ph.D., director of the division of respirology, department of medicine, McMaster University

UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon): Next-Generation B-Cell Depleter with a Novel, Targeted Approach

Kristina Patterson, M.D., Ph.D., medical director, neuroimmunology

Theresa Podrebarac, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president, clinical development

TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw): Building Evidence to Help Treat More Patients with Chronic Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

Bobby S. Korn, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, professor of ophthalmology and plastic surgery, University of California, San Diego

Closing Remarks

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

