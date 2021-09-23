The German solar manufacturer has unveiled three new formats for its glass-film and glass-glass PV modules for the first quarter of 2022.From pv magazine Germany German PV module provider Sonnenstromfabrik has announced it will use half-cell technology and large wafers with a size of 182 mm in its glass-film and glass-glass solar modules. The product launch is planned for the first quarter of 2021, while prices and products sheets should be available by the end of this month. The smallest of the three module series features full black products with a size of 1,560 x 1,145 mm and a maximum output ...

