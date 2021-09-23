- UK based digital asset broker expands amount of digital assets available to customers -

- GlobalBlock UK focuses on offering a low cost and personalised digital asset trading service -

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2021) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that clients of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited ("GlobalBlock UK"), are now able to invest in and trade over 80 digital assets through GlobalBlock UK's platform. These digital assets can be bought, sold and held across GlobalBlock UK's combined service offerings of telephone, online trading platform and mobile app.

GlobalBlock UK does not offer margin leveraged trading as it is focused on being a service-led, safe, secure and transparent cryptocurrency trading business. Unlike many other digital asset trading platforms throughout the cryptocurrency space worldwide, GlobalBlock UK does not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals and charges a maximum of only 1% commission on the top 20 coins offered and 2% on remaining alt coins which is comparatively cheaper than many other providers and exchanges. The combination of low costs, transparent pricing and personalised service makes GlobalBlock UK's proposition highly compelling to people looking to trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies. So far in the month of September, the top five most popular traded assets by volume order through GlobalBlock UK's platform are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Quant (QNT) and Polkadot (DOT).

Tim Bullman, Head of Sales and Trading at GlobalBlock UK, said:

"Being able to offer the widest possible range of high quality digital assets for our clients is important and we aim to soon expand further the number of digital assets available for trading across our telephone broking service, mobile app and online platform. We see ourselves as not only providing a market leading personalised digital asset trading service, but a low cost one."

The Company looks forward to providing future updates as GlobalBlock UK makes further additions to the digital assets that can be bought, sold and held across its platform.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

GlobalBlock Limited has been temporarily registered under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as a cryptoasset business until 31st March 2022, pending the determination of the application by the Financial Conduct Authority. At this time, GlobalBlock Limited only accepts United Kingdom and Ireland resident clients or customers for its digital asset broker or trading services.

