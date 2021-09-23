Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
23.09.2021 | 16:04
Favor Valentine Releases New Music And Video For The Hit Single "Figures"

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Valentine is excited to announce the release of his single "Figures" and the accompanying music video. An exploration of the tensions that arise in a relationship, "Figures" is the artist's third single and second video.