Favor Valentine Releases New Music And Video For The Hit Single "Figures"

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor Valentine is excited to announce the release of his single "Figures" and the accompanying music video. An exploration of the tensions that arise in a relationship, "Figures" is the artist's third single and second video.

On The Wake Up Radio CEO and founder Cindy Ashby says, "The video for 'Figures' is, in one word, a masterpiece. From the style and swag that Favor embodies in every scene to the awesome storyline that plays out, the visuals for this video are just as timeless as the song."

Favor Valentine is a Pop/R&B artist, singer, songwriter, and producer from Charleston, S.C., who now resides in California showcasing his many talents.

His transcending talent was birthed not only in a new era but also introduced a unique R&B/Pop sound that could be felt and experienced by listeners down to the core. Favor Valentine put his ideas on wax and brought reality to what was once a lifelong dream. Thousands have come to know, enjoy, and appreciate Favor Valentine's original sound. One which could simply be described as a magical and evolved essence of R&B, and Pop. While blending in a refreshing breath of uniqueness to stir the soul, awaken the ears, enlighten the mind, and move the body.

As a leading artist, Favor Valentine has grown into one of the most prolific entertainers of a generation. Performing all over the world, Favor Valentine is in high demand, receiving frequent request to perform and spread his musical talents. With creative vision and crafty word play, Favor Valentine has an innate ability to relate real work experience in a thorough and artistic manner. Favor Valentine has perfected his sound and flourished into a top-notch entertainer. According to HONK Magazine, "The song 'Figures' is the perfect song to show where high level artistry and appeal meet."

Fox spotlight music series news anchor Leyla Gulen says that "The music is in one word a masterpiece. From the style and swag that Favor embodies when he hits the stage."

Favor Valentine has taken his musical prominence to new heights with live concert venues, and most recently on his premier solo recording "FIGURES" featured on iTunes and all digital music streaming services, and the video can be seen on Youtube. The presence of Favor Valentine is as unique and memorable as his music.

