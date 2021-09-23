

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT) said it will provide five million more hours to current stores team members this holiday shopping season, which would result in more than $75 million more in pay. All store team members can easily pick up additional hours and switch available shifts, through a mobile scheduling app. Also, the company will hire fewer seasonal team members than previous years as it invests in more flexible scheduling, pay and benefits for current team.



The company will hire 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores across the country to supplement its current team. Target Corp. noted that many seasonal team members will have the opportunity to remain with the company following the holiday season.



'When we invest in and care for our team we know that guest service improves, turnover goes down and team members can more easily build rewarding careers at Target,' said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, Target.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de