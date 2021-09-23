2J Antennas, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the new Stellar Series that is designed for a large suite of devices with a focus on sub 6 GHz, 5G NR, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G, WiFi-6E and GNSS technologies. With superior reliability, quality, performance, real time connectivity and smaller size, the Stellar Series caters to law enforcement, medical transportation, fire rescue, and any other applications where mission critical communication is a requirement. This series includes single or up to 9-in-1 configuration choices within the range of 617 MHz to 7125 MHz frequency bands.

The cutting-edge patent pending technology reduces the antenna footprint by 55% while implementing a new double trifilar design and longitudinal resonances for MIMO/ ARRAY configurations that traditionally have more complex size restrictions (i.e. B71 Band/ 600 MHz). Each antenna configuration uses symmetrical or asymmetrical resonators for negative sections of the antenna resulting in maximum performance at low and mid frequencies. The Stellar Series offers magnetic and adhesive mounting choices, making them ideal for temporary installations. For permanent installation, 2J Antennas also offers the screw mount option in their Roof Series. The low-profile and lightweight housing introduces an attractive new design that offers a more cost-effective solution for suppliers and distributors.

"We are excited to reinvent antenna designs to meet the fast-growing global markets and offer antenna solutions with the highest quality while reducing antenna sizes as much as possible. We are proud to continue to bring antenna solutions to customers that require small device integration, reliability and new designs," states Ruben Cuadras, PhD., Director of Engineering.

About 2J Antennas

Since 2002, 2J Antennas has been working closely with technology innovators catering to medical, automotive, marine, telematics, telecommunication, automation and IoT industry leaders. With a reputation for engineering excellence and self-sufficiency, 2J Antennas is committed to designing and manufacturing high quality products and offer a full suite of services that help customers bring their products to market with little to no effort by providing a true end-to-end process.

A comprehensive range of off-the-shelve antennas and customized solutions can be found on their website or by contacting them at sales@2j-antennas.com.

