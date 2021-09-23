Enterprise Mobility is Key to Companies' ICT Priorities in France and Germany

Known as Europe's economic engines, France and Germany have played an important role in leading the European Union through the COVID-19 crisis. Mobility has a leading position among companies' ICT priorities in France and Germany, according to End User Research carried out by Strategy Analytics on the France and Germany Enterprise Mobility Market in Q2 and Q3 2021. In general, 37% and 42% of French and German companies respectively will increase IT budget between 1-5% in the next 2 years. COVID-19 has fueled Cloud budget, especially PaaS/IaaS, BI/data, EMM and mobile apps; other solutions French and German companies budgeted for include IoT, DaaS and Edge computing.

"COVID-19 pandemic sparks explosive growth for video conferencing and Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) as well.Video conferencing usage has increased considerably since COVID-19. Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet are the top 3 conferencing software French and German companies currently use. As for DaaS, it has been earmarked as a critical area for many Digital Transformation projects and will provide a significant lift to the Corporate Liable device market as DaaS model allows devices to be managed in a unified way, simpler lifecycle management and provides more updated devices. In France and Germany, laptops, PCs and smartphones are often being deployed via a DaaS model. Microsoft, IBM, Google, HP and Dell are the top DaaS providers chosen by French and German companies," said Gina Luk, Associate Director of Mobile Workforce Strategies at Strategy Analytics.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise Research at Strategy Analytics added, "Furthermore, France and Germany are leading the adoption plans for 5G. In France, 41% of French companies plan to integrate 5G within the next year, while 28% have already integrated 5G within the last year. 12% have had 5G more than a year; while 35% of German businesses have already integrated 5G into their company, and 39% plan to integrate 5G within the next 1 year. Carriers are the key partners for 5G projects in France and Germany."

Strategy Analytics interviewed more than 600 IT decision makers across 9 vertical markets in France and Germany. Respondents were required to be from key vertical markets, in current senior positions with influence on purchasing decisions for enterprise solutions. Specifically, this survey sought to identify trends, and the future direction enterprises plan to take, regarding their approach to mobile strategy and investment.

For more survey findings, click here for the reports:

France Enterprise Mobility Adoption and Trends 2021

Germany Enterprise Mobility Adoption and Trends 2021

US Enterprise Mobility Adoption and Trends 2021 is also available.

A range of vertical market research will also be published.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Mobile Workforce Strategies: Click here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005707/en/

Contacts:

Asia Pacific Contact, Gina Luk +44 (0)1908 423 632, gluk@strategyanalytics.com

European Contact: Andrew Brown, +44 (0)1908 423 630, abrown@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: David Kerr, +1 617 614 0720, dkerr@strategyanalytics.com