Initiation of exclusive negotiations with the Menix Group's SERF company

Strategic refocus to become a benchmark player in Spine surgery

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces the planned divestment of its knee prosthesis in order to devote itself to its Spine business.

Implanet had announced in previous press releases, including that of 18 May 2020, its intention of refocusing on its Spine business to position itself as a benchmark player on this segment in France and abroad. This strategy led to the acquisition of OSD in May 2021 (see the press releases of 30 March 2021 and 18 May 2021).

In keeping with this strategic orientation, Implanet today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with SERF, part of the Menix Group, with the intention to divest its "MADISONTM" knee prosthesis business.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's CEO, said: "Implanet is very pleased to announce the initiation of exclusive negotiations with SERF regarding the divestment of its Knee activity. This operation, which follows discussions held with the Menix Group since May 2020, represents the next step, after the acquisition of OSD, in the execution of our strategy enabling us to refocus on our Spine business and accelerate our growth on this segment. Following this operation, Implanet will be 100% focused on the treatment of spinal disorders. Furthermore, thanks to this divestment, we will have additional financial resources to intensify our growth and make Implanet a powerful player in the field of spinal disorders

"By entering into exclusive negotiations with Implanet to acquire their Madison Knee range, we are reaffirming our intention of strengthening our position as a key player in orthopedics, in particular on the Knee disorder segment, by adding to our current range. This will allow us to meet surgeons' needs via a comprehensive and innovative therapeutic solution, both in France and abroad", said Cyrille Fleury, CEO of Menix, and Patrick Rondot, President of Menix

This divestment would involve the entire MADISONTM business relating to the design and marketing of implants for knee prosthesis surgery. To facilitate the operation and ensure the continuity of regulatory obligations, this operation will also be the subject of a contract covering a transition period during which the products will be manufactured by Implanet and distributed exclusively by SERF.

This activity, which generated annual revenue of €2.12 million in 2020, would be divested for an estimated sum of up to €5.5 million, which could be adjusted in accordance with the value of the net tangible assets on the effective date of the divestment, with payments made in installments depending on the completion of the various regulatory stages.

Although a forfeit clause is provided for, this divestment project is nevertheless subject to a number of conditions such as the carrying out of audits (financial, technical and regulatory), an agreement regarding the documentation and the approval of certain third parties (financial and commercial). The divestment is expected to take place before the end of the final quarter of 2021.

Upcoming financial event:

- Q3 2021 revenue, on October 12, 2021 after market close

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ and OSD), as well as the MADISON implant for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 29 staff and recorded sales of €6.0 million in 2020. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. In May 2021, IMPLANET acquired Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery and offers a product range that complements the latest generation JAZZ implant (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind readers that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

About SERF, part of the Menix Group

The Menix Group comprises cutting-edge technological industries in the orthopedic (primarily hip and knee) and dental sectors, as well as 3D digital solutions. In the field of orthopedics, the Menix Group enjoys a leadership position on the dual mobility and first intention stem markets in France. SERF has been active on the orthopedics market since 1973 and, through this operation, will supplement its knee portfolio currently consisting of a range of unicompartmental prostheses. On the dental side, the Menix Group designs and markets a range of dental implants and implantable devices used in craniomaxillofacial surgery. The company is expecting to achieve €100 million in revenue and have 430 employees in 2021, and is based near Lyon, France.

https://www.serf.fr/en/

