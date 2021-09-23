Anzeige
23.09.2021
Autonio Foundation: Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence.

Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will enter a licensing agreement to share code base and core AI infrastructure, so the two companies can accelerate their combined research into AI and advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Decentralized AI can unlock a new level of innovation in DeFi and power a new generation of efficient and intelligent distributed financial services.

Autonio and SingularityDAO will also collaborate on AI workshops and research papers and/or patent applications on any findings resulting from their combined efforts.

The Autonio and SingularityDAO project teams will continue separate work on their unique and independent AI agents, business use cases and specific IP while collaborating on areas of joint interest.

The new alliance strengthens Autonio with the Singularity ecosystem thanks to the dual partnership with SingularityDAO and the Foundation SingularityNET.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a decentralized platform, governed by the SDAO token, tasked with governing DynaSets. DynaSets are diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI and curated by the protocol. SingularityDAO brings the financial sophistication of AI-managed funds to DeFi, deploying SingularityNET's AI technology to navigate complex markets.

To learn more, visit SingularityDAO.AI and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram!

About Autonio

Autonio Foundation is a decentralized autonomous organization built around developing accessible, easy-to-use, and affordable trading tools and services for the DeFi ecosystem.

Autonio is building a prosperous community around algorithmic trading by democratizing access to intelligent automated trading tools and infrastructure. These tools make it easier for crypto traders to conduct trading analysis, deploy trading algorithms, exchange crypto currencies, sell their strategies and pool funds for trading purposes, all with profitability, security, and ease.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AIAutonio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AI_Autonio
Telegram: https://t.me/Autonio_Foundation

Media Contact

Company: Autonio Foundation
Contact: Ali Raheman
E-mail: ali@autonio.foundation
Website: https://www.autonio.foundation/

SOURCE: Autonio Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658145/Autonio-SingularityDAO-Sign-AI-Licensing-Deal

