Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of the SPREE Solar Powered Golf Carts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it entered into an MOU with San Tan Golf Carts for distribution of the 2021 Model SPREE golf cart inventory and the sleeker 2022 model. With over 20 years of experience selling golf carts, San Tan will offer custom built SPREE golf carts and commercial people movers with both a 3- and 6-person configuration. In addition, San Tan will position the SPREE in prominence on their active website.

"Our customers have been looking for a golf cart like the SPREE for years," says Dan Cooley, CEO, of San Tan. "We are very excited to showcase the current SPREE model and the upcoming 2022 in our storefront. We feel it will be a big seller in our market."

Through 2020 and 2021, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built, rigorously tested, and sold the first production models of the SPREE; worlds most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring. Pairing this with the customized drive train, this unique power train is expected to deliver best in class performance and scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.

The golf cart market is expected to reach U.S. $2.3 Billion, of which 41% is projected to be the North American market. Triad Pro Innovators has begun fulfilling orders and intends to make the SPREE a significant part of its 2022 revenue growth.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solutions, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

