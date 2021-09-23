

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Boppy Company has recalled over 3.3 million infant lounging pillows after it was connected with deaths of 8 infants in recent years.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.



The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach, the statement said. The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.



'These types of incidents are heartbreaking,' said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. 'Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time - even in products not intended for sleep - and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.'



The recall involves all Boppy Newborn Loungers. The loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.



Boppy sold about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com. The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44. Boppy also distributed about 35,000 in Canada.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOUNGERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de