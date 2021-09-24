

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Thursday reported higher profit in the third quarter, beating the Street expectations. The company also raised its full year 2021 outlook and agreed to acquire privately-held company Kemp.



The company posted third-quarter net income of $30.9 million or $0.70 per share, up from $23.9 million or $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, income was $52.6 million or $1.18 per share in the third quarter, from last year's $35.6 million or $0.78 per share. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post earnings of $0.82 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items.



During the three-month period, revenues rose 37 percent to $147.4 million from $109.7 million in the prior-year quarter, while analysts were looking for revenues of $131.0 million.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings between $0.13 and $0.15 per share and revenues between $129 million and $133 million. Excluding certain items, fourth quarter earnings per share is projected between $0.73 and $0.75 and revenues of $134 million to $138 million. Analysts currently expect the company to post earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $141.2 million in the fourth quarte.



The company lifted its outlook for full year 2021. Progress Software now expects earnings per share between $1.56 and $1.58 on revenues in the $520 million to $524 million. Earlier, the company was expecting earnings per share between $1.51 and $1.55 on revenues in the $503 million to $509 million for fiscal 2021.



Excluding items, annual earnings per share is now expected between $3.68 and $3.70, up from the previous range of $3.46 to $3.50. For fiscal 2021, revenues are now expected in the $548 million to $552 million, higher than the earlier projected $529-$535 million. Analysts currently expect the company to report earnings of $3.47 per share on revenues of $533.2 million for fiscal 2021.



Separately, Progress Software also announced a deal to acquire privately held application experience company Kemp for $258 million in cash. The acquisition will be completed in October this year.



The deal is expected to be beneficial to adjusted earnings per share and cash flow in the upcoming fourth quarter. Progress Software intends to fund the deal through cash in hand. With this acquisition, the company will work on market-leading products in DevOps, Application Development, Data Connectivity and Digital Experience, by adding Application Experience Management.



