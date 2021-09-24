Angel Yeast Enhances Overall Wellbeing and Athletic Performance with Nutritional Yeast Flakes

An ideal sports nutrition and vegetarian dietary supplement to meet growing market demand

YICHANG, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of research and development, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd ("Angel Yeast")(en.angelyeast.com), a listed high-tech yeast company in China, has launched its new range of nutritional yeast flakes and innovative production technologies. Rich in nutrition and boasting a unique flavor, nutritional yeast flakes are ideal for sports nutrition and as a dietary supplement for vegetarians.

The market for nutritional yeast flakes has surged in recent years due to ongoing research into the benefits of this dietary supplement. According to Report Linker, the nutritional yeast segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2020 to 2025, with growing popularity from North America, Europe, and Asia.

"As we deepen our understanding of the advantages of nutritional yeast, we have seen an increasing demand for the product, especially from the groups of sports enthusiasts and vegetarians. Angel Yeast regards nutrition yeast flakes as a nutritional and dietary supplement, and our latest products and innovative production technologies are designed to cater to this growing market," said Jimmy Fu, Head of Angel Human Health overseas business.

Nutritional yeast is derived from specially selected pure strains of Saccharomyces cerevisiae and obtained by a patented process from sugar cane or beet molasses. It is rich in complete B-vitamins and bio-minerals, as well as being an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber, with 40% to 50% of protein and 30% to 35% of fiber per serve. The product is also low in fat, cholesterol and calories; and non-GMO, Kosher- and Halal-certified. Furthermore, nutritional yeast is environmentally friendly and promotes sustainable development with lower carbon emissions, farmland occupation and water consumption compared to other animal protein sources.

Angel Yeast's nutritional yeast flakes and production technology come following years of research by the company's food science and nutrition team. The flakes are derived by drum-drying nutritional yeast with yeast polysaccharides, which boasts superior rigidity and strength. The result is a product that retains the full nutritional value of yeast, while boasting a strong nutty cheesy flavor and a crunchy taste.

Nutritional yeast flakes can increase satiety and provide continuous nutrition to fuel athletic performance. Meanwhile, its cheesy flavor makes it a favorite amongst vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians, whether sprinkled on popcorn and kale chips or added to sauces, juices and smoothies.

Angel Yeast has over 30 years of experience in the development and production of yeast and yeast derivatives. The company has 11 international advanced production bases in China, Egypt and Russia, and provides products and services for 150 countries and regions. With a diverse product range, Angel Yeast caters to the nutritional needs of different people while offering a variety of options for food manufacturers.

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker's yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant nutrition, distilled spirits and biofuels, microbial nutrition, and enzymes.

