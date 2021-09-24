- (PLX AI) - Dufry expects positive impact from a new Spanish law linking concession fees to passenger numbers.
- • This modification will last until passenger numbers are back to 2019 levels and is expected to have a positive financial impact on Dufry, the company said
- • Minimum Annual Guaranteed Rents (MAG) payable by the operators at Spanish airports are not owed for the period between March 15, 2020 and June 20, 2020; and will be proportionally reduced from June 21, 2020 onwards by comparing the lower volume of passengers at the Spanish airports to the 2019 passenger levels
- • This formula will stay in place until passenger numbers are back to the level of 2019
- • The new law is expected to materially reduce the MAG claimed by AENA
- • Dufry has stores at 26 Spanish airports
